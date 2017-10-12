Man shot dead near Fox Hill New Community Centre….

5
575

Anthony McKenzie AKA “Lugger” is homicide victim #110

Anthony McKenzie AKA “Lugger” is homicide victim #110.

Nassau, Bahamas – Police have been called into the Fox Hill community once again and there we can report another homicide.

The victim, we can confirm, is Anthony McKenzie, known by his street name “Lugger”. Police knew him as he had a colourful criminal record.

The incident unfolded on Butler Alley just off Romer Street and Foxhill Road, not far from the new Community Centre where kids play in the pool regularly.

We are being told by sources that a suspect in a White Honda Odyssey is believed to be responsible for the shooting and was seen leaving the crime scene. Police has recovered that same vehicle, which was left abandoned on Stack Ave. in the Nassau Village area moments ago.

This tell us the suspect on the run may be somewhere in that vicinity. If anyone saw anyone jumping the wall, climbing some tree, jumping over the roof or over some gate horridly sweating blood, please call the police. Remember, there are plenty of us decent citizens and just handful dese wutless murderous barbarians in the town.

We report yinner decide!

