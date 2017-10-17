Homicide #113 reported just minutes ago on Ida Street!

Nassau – Bahamas Press is right now reporting another homicide #113 minutes ago this time in the Ida Street area of Englerston minutes ago. Eyewitnesses say a black Acura driven by a male suspect is believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Meanwhile, Bahamian police now have in their custody a suspect believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of, Shenique Hart, that occurred on last week Tuesday evening.

BP can tell you the 20-years-old male suspect who currently assisting in this investigation.

We also understand some additional suspects wanted for recent homicides and armed robberies in New Providence will be circulated soon.

We report yinner decide!