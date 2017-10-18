A C. I. Gibson student is the country’s 114th homicide victim!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting another homicide in the capital tonight this time in the Fort Fin Castle community.

Bahamas Press has learned the victim is Tony Smith a student of the C.I. Gibson School.

Preliminary reports are that shortly after 8pm a juvenile male was standing in front of a home on Greenwick Street off Prison Lane, when a male in a dark coloured Honda Accord pulled up and shot him before speeding off.

The victim was only 15-years -old. The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.