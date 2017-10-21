Guns intercepted in the Fridge…



Nassau, Bahamas – On Friday afternoon sometime around 4.45pm the Drug Enforcement Unit along with Flying Squad Officers acting on intelligence intercepted a white van in the area of Wulff Road and Quentin Alley.

The team arrested a 28 year old male suspect was arrested.

A search of the van revealed an imported refrigerator which had concealed in the interior, 5 pistols of different calibre, 9mm, 45mm and and an assortment of ammunition also of different calibre.

Further investigations led the officers to a resident at Firetrail Road east where a search of a home was conduced.

An additional quantity of assortment of ammunition were discovered which led to the arrest of three male adults and a female adult.

Residents are the eyes and ears for the police. If you know something call the police and crime will end!