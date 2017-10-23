BOB GIVES TO SOUTHEASTERN BAHAMAS



Nassau- Bank of The Bahamas Limited recently joined the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources to celebrate World Food Day at official ceremonies at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium. During the event BOB made a large donation of non-perishable food items to the Ministry for residents of the Southeastern Bahamas who were affected by Hurricane Irma. The food will be distributed by NEMA. Pictured from left to right: Phaedra Rahming, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources; Mrs. Patricia Minnis; The Hon. Renward Wells, Minister of Agriculture; Dominique Thompson, Marketing Manager, BOB; Rochelle Wells, Assistant Marketing Manager, BOB; and Delreese Moss Grant, Marketing Officer, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources.