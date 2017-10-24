BREAKING >>>> Bahamian songbird Norma Ashe passes at 59…

Former NIB employee Brian Wright passes at 75



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Bahamian songbird Norma Ashe last evening.

Ashe was a lead singer in the St. Frances Cathedral Choir and played an active role in many community productions around the country.

She was an anointed soul, who delivered her love for God’s People through music. And today has signed up for a choir in the heavens. Ashe was 59.

Meanwhile, BP is also reporting the passing of retired NIB employee and member of Ebenezer Methodist Church Brian Wright Sr.

Wright was at a local establishment on Wilton Street where he collapsed and died of a massive heart attack. Wright was 75-years-old.

May the angels receive them and may the God of Mercy who favors are ever present grant to them eternal rest. Amen!