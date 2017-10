NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Darren Henfield delivered brief remarks during the closing ceremony of Diplomatic Week 2017.

The Minister hosted a reception at Royal Blue Clubhouse at Baha Mar on October 18, 2017. In his remarks, Minister Henfield highlighted the Bahamas’ vulnerability to hurricanes and appealed for more funding from international communities. (BIS Photo/Raymond A. Bethel, Sr.)