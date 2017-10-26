Dame Marguerite join Mrs Whitfield at birthday mass …



NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling attended the Birthday Celebration church service of Mrs. Beverly Wallace-Whitfield on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Highbury Park.

The Governor General is pictured, centre right, greeting Mrs. Wallace-Whitfield during the service. And in the front pew, Mrs. Wallace-Whitfield is all-smiles at left, surrounded by family and friends, including a number of notable women of the community. (BIS Photos/Raymond A. Bethel, Sr.)