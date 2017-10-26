Husband of murdered woman now in custody in Abaco…

Cooper’s Town residents want husband of murdered mother of three…

The couple during their wedding just one year ago. What really happened here?

Abaco – Police in Abaco confirm that they are investigating circumstances surrounding the discovery of a partially decomposed body of a female.

Sometime around 2:00pm today’s date police was called to bushes off the Shirlin Bootle Highway, where the discovery was made. This matter is under active police investigation.

We at BP can confirm the husband of the victim is now in police custody for questioning. The couple had been married for one year.

LIVE SCENES this afternoon at the Cooper’s Town Police Station where the community want the husband believed to be behind the murder of 25-year-old Harderia Bootle. We are learning that this incident may have been a domestic dispute gone bad!

