Missing Abaco mother of three found dead in bushes near Stink Rock Abaco

Abaco – Breaking news coming out of Abaco this afternoon is confirming that police have discovered the remains of a missing mother of three in the community of Abaco.

The body of 25-year-old Harderia Bootle, who had been missing for time, was found on the island buried under a pile of rocks.

Police went into an area called Stink Wells Abaco to begin their investigations into this homicide incident.

Bootle becomes the 117th homicide victim in the country.

Meanwhile the insurance scam for drunkards appears to have return as police tell us that they are on the scene at the eastern end of Potters Cat Dock where the lifeless body of a male was found floating in waters. At one point almost every month someone was discovered floating in the area. We at BP believe people are collecting insurance from these divers deaths.

