The TICKET HAS WON – Brave Davis gets mandate to lead the PLP!

OCTOBER 25TH 2017

On behalf of the Trustees of the Progressive Liberal Party

Election of Party Officers

Unofficial Results

October 25th 2017

Leader

Philip “Brave” Davis

Results:

Philip “Brave” Davis-1,004

Glenys Hanna Martin-300

Troy Garvey- 3

Deputy Leader

I. Chester Cooper

Cooper 1226

Smith 69

Chairman

Frederick A. Mitchell

Unofficial count for Chairman

Fred – 627

Glendon – 261

Obie – 419

Deputy Chairman

Robyn Dawn Lynes

Robyn 792

Erecia- 436

Deputy Chairman-Emeritus

Mr. H. Alex Storr

Treasurer- Declared

Paul Bevans

Leadership Council- Declared

Lynwood L. Brown

Forrester Carroll

Kayla Smith Mortimer

Calverna Small

Vice Chairmen

To be counted and announced Thursday October 26th 2017.

The Trustees wish to thank all stalwarts and voting delegates for their participation and patience in today’s election process.

We experienced various circumstances that led to us exceeding today’s allotted time but we are confident that all respective committees and assigned officers ensured a fair and due process.

It is our hope that as we analyze today’s delays and setbacks, we are able to strategize a more efficient and timely way forward for future elections.

We wish to express our gratitude to every individual that presented themselves for the various positions. The increasing amount of candidates demonstrates the eagerness and interest for many to offer themselves for the leadership of our great party. We commend all and welcome them to continuously offer themselves to the service and advancement of our party.