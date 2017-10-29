BTC Supports Debaters at Ninth Annual Speech Competition



Team BTC was on hand at the Ninth Annual High School Speech Competition where students from seven Grand Bahama High Schools put their skills in speech and elocution to the test.

As the country’s premier telecommunications company, BTC was pleased to support the talented group of students in their bid to become effective communicators.

The students tackled the issue: “The Americanization of the Bahamian Society, how our proximity to the United States of America compromises our identity”. Pictured are the top three debaters, first place winner D’Asia Russell of the Eight Mile Rock High School, Second Place Winner Viorl Bosfield of St. Paul’s Methodist College and Third Place Winner Blazztin Bowe of Bishop Michael Eldon High School.

BTC PR Lead Leteasha Lord presented the winning students with their additional prizes from BTC, which included Smart Devices for the 2nd and 3rd place contestants and a five-hundred-dollar cash prize for the first place contestant.