Cabinet has decided on Urban Renewal Co-Chairs!



Nassau, Bahamas – Elaine Williams and Bishop Hulan Hanna will be confirmed as co-chairs for the Urban Renewal Commission.

Elaine will be 65-yrs-old in March 2018, but in this new position she will be allowed to stay on her present job.

Now, this is the same Elaine Williams, who was transferred to another school as Vice Principal but refused to take the transfer.

She was allowed to sign in at MOE Headquarters for one solid year where she sat down doing absolutely nothing. And guess what?

The then Minister of Education Alfred Sears rewarded her and she was made principal at CI Gibson School.

But ya know – It’s DEM PEOPLE TIME!