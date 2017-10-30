Philip Brave Davis accepts Glenys Hanna Martin’s resignation as Leader of Opposition Business in the Parliament….

Statement from the Leader of the Opposition



RE: OPPOSITION BUSINESS IN THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

The public is advised that I have accepted with regret the resignation of the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin MP as Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Assembly.

I have appointed the Hon. Picewell Forbes MP to serve in that capacity with immediate effect.

I am grateful for Mrs. Hanna-Martin’s excellent and professional public service and look forward to continuing our work together for the good of the people of The Bahamas.

End