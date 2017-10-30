Ryan Knowles of H.G. Christie Ltd. awarded prestigious luxury specialist designation by Christie’s International Real Estate



More than 200 sales associates, with proven success in high-value sales, joined network colleagues from across the Americas at symposium for top producers

San Diego, California (October 23, 2017) – Christie’s International Real Estate, the world leader in luxury real estate, convened more than 200 top sales associates from brokerages across its network for the 2017 Luxury Specialist Conference. The event was held September 26-28 at San Diego’s historic grande dame of seaside resorts, the Hotel del Coronado. The conference offered agents the latest insights into today’s ever-evolving and highly competitive luxury sector, and each was designated as a “Christie’s International Real Estate Luxury Specialist” by Christie’s Education. Christie’s International Real Estate is the real estate arm of Christie’s, the world’s leading art business and the global brand synonymous with luxury for over 250 years.

The award is given to agents who have shown a dedication to exceptional client service, and have dedicated themselves to the acquisition of knowledge across the full spectrum of luxury asset classes.

“We believe that leading advisors in the luxury home world are knowledgeable across the full luxury spectrum, from art and design to wine and jewelry,” said Dan Conn, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate. “Our annual conference assembles specialists who provide insights into luxury goods and leaders in the real estate industry, the combination of which distinguish our network in the luxury real estate market.”

“It is always highly rewarding to connect with other luxury real estate professionals from around the world, many of whom know and love The Bahamas,” said Ryan Knowles, Luxury Estate Agent and perennial Top Producer at HG Christie Ltd. “At this year’s conference, we were immersed in the worlds of wine, art, design and jewelry, which was especially enjoyable for me. I look forward to using the information gleaned at the conference to better assist my clients with their immediate or future real estate needs.”

Presentations ranged from Los Angeles real estate superstar Gary Gold’s experiences in listing and closing real estate transactions, including the landmark $100 million sale of The Playboy Mansion, to insights from Christie’s specialists in art, watches, handbags, jewelry and wines, all providing strategies to help Christie’s International Real Estate’s affiliated agents maintain their leadership positions in their local markets.

International interior design guru, Martyn Lawrence Bullard spoke on lifestyle and design trends, while Sean Conlon, of television’s The Deed and CEO of Chicago-based Affiliate Conlon & Company, shared the secrets of his success. Small group discussions allowed those in attendance to brainstorm their real estate successes and challenges, while leaving ample time for one-on-one networking and relationship building.