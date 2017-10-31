Another Prison Officer suddenly passes today…



Nassau, Bahamas – Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press now confirms the passing of another Prison Officer.

We can confirm Byron Johnson died today following a short illness.

BP has been tracking for some time now the constant sudden passing of officers in what we believe may be a very stressful environment.

Back in 2014 and again in 2015 two doctors assigned to the Prisons died suddenly. We know there are multiple incidents where prisons have presented themselves with serious deadly incidents. What is happening there is interesting and we believed should be investigated.

Bahamas Press wonders who will now investigate these great mysteries unfolding down at the Fox Hill Prison, which has also seen three prison officers die in a single month. These deaths have left persons wondering what has really gone wrong at our correctional facilities?

To the family of the Johnson we extend our deepest condolences and we pray that our good and gracious God Grant him rest eternal.

We report yinner decide!