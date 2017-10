Nassau – A former Free National Movement MP in the following the 1992 General Elections slaughter of the PLP has passed.

Bahamas Press has learned that former FNM MP Calvin Johnson passed away on Monday. He you would remember was a former banker who retired the longstanding Minister for Immigration the late Alfred Maycock in that first election victory of the FNM.

The late MP’s wife passed last year. The couple was very close.

May his soul Rest In Peace.