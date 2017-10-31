Nurse and mother of three collapses and dies in Flamingo Gardens Clinic this morning

Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press is following the developments surrounding the sudden passing of nurse Melvina Clarke, who collapsed and died at the Flamingo Gardens Clinic early this morning. She was in her late 40s.

BP understand Clarke was working in the antenatal section of the clinic when she called a patient in to see a local doctor. It was then when she collapsed and slumped over unconscious. These events unfolded around 10:30am this morning.

Immediate attempts to recitation nurse Clarke all failed. She was transported to the Accident and Emergency Section of PMH where she was pronounced dead.

Patients staff and immediately family are all devastated upon hearing the sad news.

We offer our deepest condolences on her passing and pray that her soul in the arms of the risen Lord…Rest in Peace!

