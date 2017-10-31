Soul Outreach of Tampa donates 2,000 pounds of rice to hurricane relief

Nassau, The Bahamas – Director General of the Bahamas Red Cross, Caroline Turnquest accepted a donation of 2,000 pounds of rice from Pastor Sherry Major who represents the Soul Outreach Non-Profit Organization in Tampa, Florida.

Under the direction of NEMA’s (National Emergency Management Agency) Director, Captain Stephen Russell, the donation was presented at the Bahamas Red Cross on John F. Kennedy Drive on Thursday, October 26, 2017.

The generous donation will be distributed in care packages and shipped to the recent hurricane victims throughout The Bahamas.



