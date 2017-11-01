PM Salutes Former Commissioner of Police Greenslade for ‘Considerable Service’



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis Monday saluted retired Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ellison Grenslade for his “considerable years of service to his country as a member and Officer of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”

Mr. Greenslade turned over the reins to the RBPF to his Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Anthony Ferguson, during the Handover Ceremony of the Office of Commissioner of Police at Police Headquarters, East Street.

The Handover Ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, DCMG, Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; Prime Minister Minnis and his wife Patricia; Chief Justice Sir Hartman Longley, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest; Cabinet Ministers, including Minister of National Security, the Hon. Marvin Dames; Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, the Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis; Senior Government Officials; Senators and Members of Parliament; Retired Commissioners of Police Mr. Reginald Ferguson and His Excellency, Paul H. Farquharson; Members of the Diplomatic Corps and Religious, Civic and Community Leaders.

Senior personnel from the country’s law enforcement and national security agencies were also in attendance along with the Officers and Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and a large cheering section from the island of Exuma. (Mr. Ferguson was born in Mt. Thompson, Exuma)

Prime Minister Minnis said Commissioner Greenslade (Retired) exhibited all of the values of the Royal Bahamas Police Force – courage, integrity and loyalty.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force, one of our nation’s oldest public institutions, is dedicated to courage, integrity and loyalty,” Prime Minister Minnis said. “These values have been exhibited in Commissioner of Police (Retired) Ellison Greenslade, and I am pleased to officially say, Commissioner Anthony Ferguson, who will now lead the Force.

“I wish to heartily thank retired Commissioner Greenslade for his considerable years of service to his country as a member and officer of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. I thank him for his various successes as Commissioner, including those in the prevention and detection of crime; community policing and community outreach; increasing professionalism in the Force and enhanced use of communications and technologies.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I thank Commissioner Greenslade for his decades of devotion to his country and to the Force,” Prime Minister Minnis added.

Mr. Greenslade will take up his appointment as High Commissioner of The Bahamas to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and as Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization.

Prime Minister Minnis said he was “quite confident” that High Commissioner Greenslade would bring “that same patriotic spirit he brought to the Force” to his new posting.

“I thank Commissioner Greenslade and his wife Kimberley for their service to The Bahamas. Let us wish them well as they embark on serving their country with dedication and distinction overseas,” Prime Minister Minnis said.