Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson responds to Michael Foulkes

STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO MICHAEL FOULKES BY MRS. ALLYSON MAYNARD-GIBSON QC

2ND NOVEMBER, 2017

“I have never abused my authority as Attorney-General. Michael Foulkes is the last person who should accuse anyone of wrongdoing. I have repeatedly said publicly that, as Attorney-General, I routinely exercised my discretion to sign a Nolle, having received the benefit of the written advice and recommendation of the DPP. Michael Foulkes should also take note of the DPP’s often reiterated statement that Nolles are issued where there is a constitutional issue (such as whether 10 years after charge a fair trial is possible) or an issue with the evidence (such as a key witness recanting his evidence). Finally, as other Attorneys-General have already said, Attorneys-General, in good faith, routinely exercise their discretion, after receiving excellent written advice from the DPP and the other competent professionals at the Office of the Attorney-General.”

END