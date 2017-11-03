Snake Headed to Parliament?

Another day of Drama in Downtown Nassau

Nassau, Bahamas – A huge seven foot long snake crawled in the middle of the road in downtown Nassau today just along the eastern side of the Hilton hotel.

The reptile was responsible for at least one accident as all kinds if pedestrians looked on. The police with guns were all afraid, and not one man or woman was strong enough to deal with it.

Rats are a big treat for snakes and we believe with downtown having a rodent problem the snake moved in.

Nigel Strachan and Vincent Harris – snake specalists – came for the animal.

Sources say the animal was headed to Parliament via da Straw Market. What in da hell is dis?

We report yinner decide.