Local BP will be holding a special ‘Save the Bays’ burning at this years Guy Fawkes Nov 5, 2017 0 46 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Guy Fawkes viewing at “Chippie” Chipman’s Home before the Weekend Festivities at Botanical Gardens Nassau, The Bahamas – “Chippie” Chipman (left) and Herbert Styles, Sr. beat the drums in anticipation of the return of ‘Guy Fawkes Celebrations’ this weekend, November 4 and 5, at the Botanical Gardens. “Chippie,” Mr. Styles, and Guy — captured at Mr. Chipman’s home today by BIS photographer, Derek Smith, before the fireworks excitement.