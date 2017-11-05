World Resorts Bimini on Layoffs… 150 sent home…

“While Resorts World Bimini is now open and operational, we are still in the process of recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Irma. Commercial air lift continues to only serve a small portion of our guests, and the current ferry service is limited during the Winter months due to inclement weather. As a result, we have made the hard decision to curtail staffing until a time when increased resort visitation warrants a reevaluation.

“Throughout this process, Resorts World has worked with the Minister of Labour’s office to fully comply with the Employment Act. In addition, the names of affected individuals were shared with the Department of Labour to expedite applications for benefits at each employee’s respective places of residence.

“We do not make these decisions lightly, but must respond to the dramatic drop in tourism across the entire Caribbean following a destructive hurricane season. We appreciate the hard work and contributions of all our employees, and we wish those affected the very best as they transition to new opportunities.”