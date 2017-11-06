Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard Gibson Q.C. refutes more lies this time presented by The Nassau Guardian….

RESPONSE BY MRS. ALLYSON MAYNARD-GIBSON QC TO FALSE STATEMENT IN THE NASSAU GUARDIAN

“In the 2nd November edition of the Nassau Guardian under the headline “Henfield: Both FNM and PLP abused nolle prosequis”, the Nassau Guardian published the following words: “Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson represented the Hayes, until her appointment in May 2012.” This is a false statement. The facts, which are easily verifiable from the court record, are that I only appeared once, pro bono, for the Hayes. My one-time appearance was at their arraignment, which was years before my appointment as Attorney-General. Several other lawyers appeared in Court for the Hayes after my appearance. When the several other lawyers appeared for the Hayes, they and the Court, clearly, did not regard me as the lawyer for the Hayes. I was not the lawyer for the Hayes “until [my] appointment in May 2012”. I remain hopeful that The Nassau Guardian, as a responsible newspaper, will apologise for its false statement.”

