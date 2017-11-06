Gospel Artist ‘Lyrically Blessed’ passes in hospital this morning…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning of the sudden passing of gospel artist Lyrically Blessed this morning at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

The musical artist fell ill after suffering kidney failure. A benefit concert was held Sunday evening to assist in his medical expenses, which had greatly climbed.

Japheth Ferguson, the artist real name, recently became the father of twins and was a popular on the gospel circuit for his songs; ‘Forgive Me’, ‘Miracle’ and ‘I’m Still Here’.

Bahamas Press sends our condolences to his wife and family on this tragic loss.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord, AMEN!