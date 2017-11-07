“WINE, ART & BTC”

Nassau, The Bahamas. October 31, 2017. It was forty eight hours of wine, art and full showmanship of local talent, and BTC was proud to be a sponsor. The Company partnered with the Bahamas National Trust last weekend for its annual Wine and Art Festival.

With an injection of $10,000.00, organizers were able to bring this sought after annual event to life. BTC’s endorsed talents were out in full force to further enhance the experience. Acts including The Spank Band, Julien Believe, Judah the Lion, Nehemiah Hield, and Wendi Lewis rocked the stage over the course of the two-day event.

Senior Manager for Events and Sponsorships, Carol Barnett said, “We’ve developed a partnership with the Bahamas National Trust over the years supporting a number of initiatives and causes the organization champions. This was an awesome platform for emerging artists to display their crafts.”