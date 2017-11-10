Late Parliamentarian Calvin Johnson lay in Parliament



The Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, pictured, paid respects during the Viewing of the late Parliamentarian Calvin Johnson at Butler’s Funeral Home & Crematorium on Wednesday.

Members of Parliament also paid their respects — among them, pictured signing the Book of Condolence is Minister of Public Works the Hon. Desmond Bannister, and, viewing the body, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources the Hon. Renward Wells.

A State-Recognized Funeral for Mr. Johnson is being held today at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)