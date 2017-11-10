Minister Foulkes meets with BPSU executives…

The Minister of Labour, Senator the Hon. Dion Foulkes met with executives of The Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) at his office at the Ministry of Labour on Shirley and Charlotte Streets on Thursday, 2 November 2017.

Minister Foulkes and the union executives discussed a wide range of issues ranging from agency shop, the union’s medical plan and housing for its members.

Pictured from left to right with Minister Foulkes at center are Mr. Colin Wright, Consultant, Ministry of Labour; Mrs. Shavonne Symonette, Administration Officer, Ministry of Labour; Ms. Synida Dorsett, Chairperson of the Prices Commission; Ms. Cecilia Strachan, Permanent Secretary (Acting) in the Ministry of Labour; Minister Foulkes; Mr. Kimsley Ferguson, President of The Bahamas Public Services Union; Ms. Cindira Bain, Secretary General of The Bahamas Public Services Union; Mr. Ernest Burrows, Vice President of The Bahamas Public Services Union and Mr. Ricardo Deveaux, First Assistant Secretary, Ministry of Labour.