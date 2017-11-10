Police needs your help in locating a Lawyer, a Banker and a BPL employee in connection with the theft at the power company…

Three professionals wanted in connection with that BPL inside theft! This crew on the run while others have gone into hiding as the JUNKANOO MAN GETS CLOSER!


Nassau≤ Bahamas – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating three men who are wanted in connection with the Bahamas power and Light (BPL) Fraud Investigations.

They are;

Reno Bethel a former employee of CIBC.

James Dean a former accounts manager at BPL.

Che-Toussaint an attorney at law.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of these three men are asked to call police immediately.

We report yinner decide!

