Solomon’s Customers help store celebrate 27th years In business



Nassau, Bahamas – Solomon’s Super Center recently marked its 27th anniversary with a health fair and in store activities. At the event, more than 200 customers took advantage of free screenings for glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol. Some also had a chance to receive flu shots and the HPV vaccinations free of charge.

Vendor giveaways and samples allowed each customer a chance to Spin & Win for a gift prize. Highlights of the day included three Health Talk Sessions with Sha King of Healthy Lifestyle Foods & Habits, Chiropractor Dr. Susah Donald and representatives from Club One Fitness who also tested customers BMI (Body Fat Mass) on site.

This was the fifth year that Solomon’s hosted a health fair during its anniversary celebrations. The event helps to promote parent company AML Foods Limited’s core focus on providing opportunities to educate the community on healthy living.

Solomon’s Brand Manager and event organizer, Monalisa Sweeting thanked all of the customers for supporting the store for nearly three decades. She also extended appreciation to event partners and vendors including the Ministry of Health, Healthy Lifestyle Department, Friendly Pharmacy, Nassau Wholesale Agency, The Cancer Society of the Bahamas, Susan G Komen Race for the Cure Team, The Diabetes Association and Club One Fitness for helping to make the day a huge success.















