Two arraigned for attempted murder charge…



Two Grand Bahama men will spend the holidays behind bars this year after being accused up in an attempted murder incident on that island.

Antonio Johnson age 26 years of #144 Limewood Lane, and Meichilano Bridgewater age 20 years of #1 Weddle Avenue were both arraigned on Thursday 9th November 2017 before Magistrate Renkin Johnson in Magistrate Court #3.

The men are being detained on Possession of a Firearm with the intent to endanger life and Attempted Murder charges. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the 5th February 2018 for trial.

This matter is in connection with the incident reported to police on Monday 30th October 2017.