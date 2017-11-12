Head of Security at PMH dies in traffic accident Sunday morning….



Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press is reporting that the traffic fatality early this morning along Golf Course Blvd just off Charles Saunders Highway in the Sea Breeze Estate area has claimed the life of the head of security at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Alton Virgil suffered a major heart attack this morning before crashing into the gated wall of a residence on Golf Course Blvd. He died at the scene.

Vigil was a devout Catholic who was a committed member of the St. Cecilia Catholic Church. He was an active member of the parish choir.

The incident occurred before 6am this morning. Virgil was on holiday and was travelling to Grand Bahama. The crash occurred not far from his home.

BP offers our deepest condolences to his family and pray that our Risen Lord Grant Him Rest Eternal!

