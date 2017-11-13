Forty sent home from the Ministry of Works…

DA PEOPLE’S TIME AX IS LAID AT THE TREE SO MINNS MPS COULD GET AN INCREASE!



Nassau, Bahamas – While we at Bahamas Press were able to hold off the terminations of some 50 workers at the Gaming Board of the Bahamas that did not stop 40 Bahamians from the Ministry of Works from heading to the unemployment lines.

BP understands some 40 employees at Works got their walking papers on Friday all in a move to make sure MPs get their needed pay increase.

Among the 40 were persons like George Hutchinson, Peter and Livingston Forbes.

PM Minnis is following the advise of the IMF to downsize 40% of the service while he made the pledge to raise the pay of parliamentarians to avoid them from falling into corruption.

Meanwhile one Senator Jamal Moss we know does need a pay increase. He will be headed to court this week for failure to pay child support.

We report yinner decide!