The Bahamas Pays Respects at Veterans Cemetery

Remembrance Day Church Service, Parade, and Laying of Wreaths at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance…





NASSAU, The Bahamas — Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel (foreground) salutes fallen soldiers during the British Legion — Bahamas Branch Remembrance Day Pre-Memorial Service, held at The Bahamas Veterans Cemetery, Infant View Road, on November 12, 2017. Also pictured with a wreath is Chairman of the British Legion — Bahamas Branch Comrade Cephas Ferguson. (BIS Photo / Eric Rose)