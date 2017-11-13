The Bahamas Pays Respects at Veterans Cemetery

Remembrance Day Church Service, Parade, and Laying of Wreaths at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance…

Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling and Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis are pictured in the front pew at the Remembrance Day Church Service at Christ Church Cathedral this morning. The church service was followed by a march of a number of civic organizations through Bay Street to the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance, where wreaths were laid. (BIS Photo/Peter Ramsay)


NASSAU, The Bahamas — Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel (foreground) salutes fallen soldiers during the British Legion — Bahamas Branch Remembrance Day Pre-Memorial Service, held at The Bahamas Veterans Cemetery, Infant View Road, on November 12, 2017. Also pictured with a wreath is Chairman of the British Legion — Bahamas Branch Comrade Cephas Ferguson. (BIS Photo / Eric Rose)

Royal Bahamas Defence Force Colour Party and Guard members march during the British Legion — Bahamas Branch Remembrance Day Pre-Memorial Service, held at The Bahamas Veterans Cemetery, Infant View Road, on November 12, 2017. (BIS Photo / Eric Rose)

