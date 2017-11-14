Ricardo Smith is the latest to be sacked at BAIC

Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press is learning of the axing of Ricardo Smith at the BAIC Board.

Smith is a hard PLP supporter and is the latest casualty deep inside the Christie team.

Smith, you would remember, recently failed in his bid to become deputy leader of the PLP and was beaten in a blowout by more than 1,220 delegate votes backing the future of the organization in I. Chester Cooper.

No reason for the sacking has come other than to say, “It’s Da People’s Time” and PEOPLE GERN HOME days before the holidays begin!

We report yinner decide!