Sir Ali’s bride, Hazel Scott-Butler, wins against NO-GOOD Churrin!

Rogue Children had attempted to evict Lady Hazel from family home….



Nassau, Bahamas – The wife of the late Sir Arlington Butler had to appear before Supreme Court Judge Cheryl Grant-Thompson this morning after one big bust-up started with Sir Ali’s no-good ‘churrin’.

Lady Hazel Butler had been served papers to evacuate from the marital home and found it difficult to take part in planning of the former Speaker’s State Funeral.

Lady Hazel took the dispute this morning to the Supreme Court where she was granted all rights to plan her late husband’s funeral and was ordered to not evacuate from the marital home! Well, blow me down!

After being satisfied that Ali and Hazel were man and wife, Justice Thompson handed down her ruling in less than thirty minutes, wasting no time. In it she confirmed that Hazel has full rights to plan her late husband’s funeral.

Da NO-GOOD Churrin have lost again!

