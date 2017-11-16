Industrial accident led to death of young man in Freeport….



Freeport, Grand Bahama – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old male of Frobisher Drive while at a business establishment on Queens Highway.

Reports are that on Tuesday 15th November 2017 shortly after 12:00pm, an accident occurred at a business establishment on Queens Highway, where it was reported that a male employee sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via EMS personnel.

He was seen by doctor and shortly after 4:00pm, he succumbed to his injuries. Police are actively investigating this matter.