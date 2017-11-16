Man shot in vehicle at Boyd Road St. Joseph Catholic School

Victim taken to hospital – Investigation opened….
Nassau, Bahamas – POLICE on the island of New Providence are investigating a shooting incident that has left one male detained in hospital.
According to reports, shortly before 3pm today [Thursday 16th November, 2017], police received information that a male was shot in a parking lot near a local school on Boyd Road.
On arrival at the scene, they met the victim sitting in a red vehicle with a gunshot wound to the hand.
He was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Investigation continues into this matter.