Man shot in vehicle at Boyd Road St. Joseph Catholic School

Nassau, Bahamas – POLICE on the island of New Providence are investigating a shooting incident that has left one male detained in hospital.

According to reports, shortly before 3pm today [Thursday 16th November, 2017], police received information that a male was shot in a parking lot near a local school on Boyd Road.

On arrival at the scene, they met the victim sitting in a red vehicle with a gunshot wound to the hand.

He was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigation continues into this matter.