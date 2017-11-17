100 cases of TB on Eleuthera – One case has now been reported here in the capital at school…

Duane Sands must make sure TB outbreaks does not be like the deadly Dengue



Nassau – Health officials are reporting another TB case this time at the R. M. Bailey School. The patient is a student.

Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands on Wednesday raised concerns about the growing number of new cases of tuberculosis (TB) on Eleuthera.

“I have recently returned from Eleuthera where we have started focused screening of the residents,” he said in the House of Assembly.

“We have started in Eleuthera because from 2012, the surveillance unit has documented a gradual increase in cases on the island.”

The last time the FNM was in power scores of persons died following severe cases dengue which left Bahamians laying all across the emergency room sections of PMH. What does that room look like now?

