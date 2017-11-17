Holy Spirit Anglican Church Honourees Pay Courtesy Call on the Governor General



NASSAU, The Bahamas — Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General (seated centre), received Canon Peter Scott and honourees of Holy Spirit Anglican Church in a courtesy call at Government House on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

Honourees have been dedicated workers for the church parish. Seated from left: Debbie McKinney, Barbara Archer, Canon Peter Scott, Dame Marguerite Pindling, Reverend Joseph Mycklewhyte, Patricia Babbs, and Fabienne Bailey-Brown (church administrative assistant for 24 years).

Standing from left: Monique Cooper, Charles Miller, Lydia Isaacs-Thompson, and Deanne Cooper. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)