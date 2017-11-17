Romell “Fish” Knowles is the newly elected President of the Bahamas Olympic Association…



Nassau, Bahamas – Romell “Fish” Knowles has been elected President of the Bahamas Olympic Committee tonight.

The elections for positions in the leadership of the BOA took place Thursday evening at Paul Farquharson Auditorium at the headquarters of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Incumbent BOA president Wellington Miller and former Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations president Mike Sands initially were competing, however, Miller withdrew from the elections.

Bahamas Press congratulates the new president on his 8 – 15 victory.

