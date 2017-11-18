BIS and their political bias – WE ARE GOING TO WAR WITH THE WUTLESS MEDIA!



Nassau – Boy, we at BP do watch some things.

When Prime Minister Christie was delivering his Budget Communication for the Bahamas’ 2012/13 fiscal years, it took representatives of the Bahamas Information Services [BIS] days before the communication and articles on the budget were circulated to the public.

Prime Minister Minnis, though, was at the opening of Bahamar’s SLS brand last evening and guess what? The same people who were at BIS when PM Christie were in charge and they issued a full article with PM Minnis opening of SLS at 9:30PM Friday night. Dat would hold ya!

A news aside – Senator Jamal Moss was in the court this week for failing to pay Child Support. Yall think if BP don’t carry it yinner would get a report? WAIT ON IT!

