Sir Ali lay in State at Parliament – ‘Da NO-Good Churrin’ continue to cause fear for his widow…



Nassau, Bahamas – Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General, paid respects to the late, former Parliamentarian and House Speaker Sir Arlington Butler as he lay in state at the House Assembly on Thursday, November 23, 2017.

Also paying respects was Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis who signed the Book of Condolence and paid his respects. BIS made sure covered no one from the opposition. Boy, BIS is getting WUTLESS by the minute.

Sir Arlington will be eulogised tomorrow in a State Funeral at Christ Church Cathedral. And while Sir Ali is at rest, ‘da NO-GOOD Churrin’ are still raising eternal hell for Lady Hazel Butler his wife.

The widow had to return to court as seek protection of the State Police. She has requested a police presence before, during, and after the funeral. She is now in control of all of Sir Ali’s wealth, which he disinherited from the ‘da NO-GOOD Churrin’ of his first wife Shelia Butler who predeceased him. Shelia was a decent woman and Ali and decent man, but boy look at the seeds and ya gata shake ya head.

We ga tell yinner now, with all the violence in the world, we at BP will listen to the funeral events live from ZNS 1540am. We ain’t getting caught up in no violence.

We report yinner decide!