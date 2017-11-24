American Male arrested for Dangerous Drugs

Breaking >>> We are learning of a Police Involved shooting in Fox Hill. Officer’s were on the scene of a police involved shooting on Reeves Street tonight. The suspect was transported to hospital via ambulance.

Meanwhile an American male is in police custody after he was found in possession of a quantity of Dangerous Drugs at the Freeport, Harbor.

Reports are that on Wednesday 22nd November 2017 shortly after 4:00pm, security officers and police officers arrested an American male at the Freeport, Harbor after he was found in possession of 1.1 lbs. of suspected cocaine that has a street value of $11,500.00 police are actively investigating this matter.