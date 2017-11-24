NASSAU, The Bahamas — At the Lying in State of the late Parliamentarian and House Speaker Sir Arlington Butler, in the House of Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C. signed the Book of Condolence and paid his respects, Thursday, November 23, 2017.
Photo by PLP Communications
Leader of The Opposition pays respects at Parliament for the late Sir. Arlington Butler
