Murder on Faith Ave. South this morning



Nassau – After weeks of silence on our streets police this morning reported an apparent stabbing death at Ambergris Street off Faith Avenue South.

At that location detectives discovered an adult male found dead.

We at BP understand police are holding a 21 year old relative in connection with murder.

Meanwhile we still do not have a name for that man shot by police in Fox Hill last night. Sources though tell us the victim was just released from Fox Hill yesterday.

PM Minnis just told the nation this morning crime is down. Ahhhhh well crime is not down…CRIME REPORTING IS DOWN….

We report yinner decide!