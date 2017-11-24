PM Minnis abruptly takes over sections of the Environment! Minister Romauld Ferrier responsibilities have been cut!

Why did this announcement come Friday evening? Is Rommie SACKED? And if yes,

WHY???



Nassau – BP is learning tonight that a considerable section of portfolio allocations under the Minister for the Environment has been taken from the MP for Marathon Hon. Romauld Ferrier.

A public notice issued tonight places department responsibilities under the care of the Prime Minister.

We are told Government House has been notified, and tonight at this hour, when Bahamians are shaking up dey self at the bar, no one knows why Dr. Minnis has made this move.

All we know is this: the concerns about Rommie continue to swirl…. Where is the promised government of transparency and accountability???



