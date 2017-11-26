Mother Pratt resting at PMH after consuming barracuda meat….

Nassau – Cynthia Mother Pratt has presented herself to the accident and emergency section of PMH this evening after being poisoned with barracuda.

The former Deputy Prime Minister was visited upon by the sitting Leader of the Opposition Philip Brave Davis this afternoon where he issued the following statement:

“I attended the Accident and Emergency Section of the Princess Margaret Hospital this evening to visit former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia ” Mother ” Pratt. She is resting comfortably and being observed by physicians following a suspected bout of barracuda poisoning.”

