BP withdraws report on Ministry for the Environment and apologizes to PM and Minister for FAKE REPORT!

Nassau – On Friday past Bahamas Press published a report suggesting that sections of the Ministry for the Environment had been stripped from Minister Romauld Ferreira and assumed under the portfolio of the Prime Minister. This was Fake News. That report was untrue and no such decision against the Environment Minister has been made. The report came from a FAKE circular reported from the Cabinet Office which we later found out to be a fraud.

Since our discovery of these facts we have removed from our network all stories reporting the same and now apologize to the Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis and his Minister for the Environment Ferreira for any damages this false report may have caused.

BP is not in the business of reporting FAKE NEWS! Nor are we practitioners of disseminating untruths. This failure on our part to report correctly in this case is a real cardinal sin in journalism and we repent.

